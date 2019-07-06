BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not believe in decriminalizing illegal immigration, opening him up to even more attacks from the left and potentially putting him at risk of losing the support of left-wing Latino Democrats who are still upset at former President Barack Obama’s deportation policies.

When CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked Biden if illegal immigration should be decriminalized, Biden replied: “No, I don’t. I think people should have to get in line but if people are coming because they are actually seeking asylum they should have a chance to make their case.”

Biden did say, though, that he believed illegal immigrants should have access to health care, especially during emergencies.

“I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick. And the idea is I think that is what we should be doing by building more clinics around the country, not just for undocumented but other people when they’re ill, when they’re sick. This is just common decency,” Biden said. “Let me tell you something: In an emergency, they should have health care. Everybody should, anybody here in the country. How do you say, ‘You’re undocumented I’m going to let you die, man.’ What are you going to do?”