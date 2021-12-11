BREITBART:

On Friday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” President Joe Biden said that part of the issue with his approval ratings is that “people are getting so much inaccurate information to them. I don’t mean about me, but about their situation.” And are “being told that Armageddon’s on the way. The truth is, the economy’s growing more than it has at any time in close to 60 years.” Biden also stated that fear of coronavirus is another reason for people being worried and acknowledged that there is inflation in areas that impact people.

Biden said, “Well, look, here’s the deal, I think that it’s — we’ve been in less than a year. A lot has happened, and look, people are afraid. People are worried. And people are getting so much inaccurate information to them. I don’t mean about me, but about their situation.

And so, they’re being told that Armageddon’s on the way. The truth is, the economy’s growing more than it has at any time in close to 60 years. The unemployment rate’s down to 4.2%. It’s going to go lower, in my view. We do have inflation on things that, in fact, matter to people’s lives. You know, when you show up at a gas station and it’s $3.50 at your pump, although now because I took 50 billion — million barrels out of [the Strategic Petroleum Reserve], the gasoline is down below $3 in many places. It’s going to come down. It’s going to move.”

