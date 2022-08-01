Some officials on President Joe Biden’s National Security Council (NSC) are privately warning that an end to former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program at the United States-Mexico border will spur a flood of illegal immigration.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that the Biden administration can end the Remain in Mexico program but also sent the issue back to lower courts. Following the decision, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas vowed to end the program when the agency is legally allowed to do so.

Some NSC officials, who spoke anonymously to the Wall Street Journal, said they are privately warning administration officials that ending the Remain in Mexico program is likely to spur an even larger flood of illegal immigration to the U.S. while also crippling negotiations with Mexico.

