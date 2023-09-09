Biden officials ‘likely violated First Amendment’ in Big Tech COVID censorship efforts, appeals court affirms

The Biden administration likely infringed upon the First Amendment when it leaned on social media companies to remove false or misleading COVID-19 content, a federal court of appeals ruled Friday — narrowing a bombshell district court order that barred several officials and agencies from communicating with the platforms.

The White House, surgeon general, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI “likely coerced or significantly encouraged social-media platforms to moderate content” and in doing so, “likely violated the First Amendment,” the New Orleans-based Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals determined.

The three-judge panel, however, adjusted the scope of US District Judge Terry Doughty’s July 4 order, which had been temporarily stayed on July 14, removing officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the State Department from the injunction.

The appeals court called parts of Doughty’s preliminary injunction “vague and broader than necessary.”

Doughty, a Trump appointee, had determined that the Biden administration likely colluded with Big Tech to censor protected speech during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the plaintiffs, led by the states of Missouri and Louisiana, were likely to succeed in their court battle.

His preliminary injunction restricted dozens of Biden administration officials and agencies from attempting to coordinate with social media giants to remove content.

