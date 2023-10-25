Biden Official Cannot Say How Many Migrant Children Are Tracked by Feds After Being Released into U.S.

A top official at President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cannot definitively say how many Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) the agency remains in contact with after they are released to adult sponsors in the United States.

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned Office of Refugee Resettlement Director Robin Dunn Marcos on a labor trafficking pipeline of UACs that has exploded under Biden.

In particular, earlier this year it was reported by the New York Times that at least 85,000 UACs have lost contact with HHS officials after their release to adult sponsors in the U.S.

