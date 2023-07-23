The U.S. Department of Energy is now turning its attention to household water heaters as the Biden administration continues to target everyday home appliances for further regulations.

The administration, led by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, proposed new standards for water heaters last week. The standards on residential water heater efficiency, which are required by Congress, have not been updated in 13 years.

Officials say the new regulations to impose energy efficiency standards would save consumers $11.4 billion on energy and water bills annually. The regulations – which would take effect in 2029 – would require electric water heaters to use heat pumps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Water heaters account of 13 percent of all Americans’ annual residential energy use and utility costs. The new pumps are twice as efficient as the older models.

However, critics point to the move as the latest in Biden’s ‘war’ on appliances that has seen the administration target machines ranging from air conditioners to gas stoves in homes.

