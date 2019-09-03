THE HILL:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he “wasn’t trying to mislead anybody” in telling a war story that was later found to be largely inaccurate.

“[Details] matter in terms of whether you’re trying to mislead people. And I wasn’t trying to mislead anybody,” Biden told reporters at a Labor Day picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to CNN. “My point is, I was there. The fact is, the point I was trying to make, I’d make again.

“The valor and honor of these warriors are as significant as any warriors we’ve ever had in the history of the United States of America,” he continued. “That was my point.”

The Washington Post reported last week that a story Biden has told on multiple occasions and as recently as last week on the campaign trail appears to be pulled from at least three separate events.