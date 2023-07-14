Fox News

Video footage shows little girl squirming to avoid kiss from Biden

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Biden nibbles on frightened young girl during trip to Finland, weirding out Twitter users

President Biden is facing criticism from social media users after he oddly bit at the shoulder of a startled little girl during his departure from Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday. President Biden appeared to nibble at the shoulder of a startled little girl during his departure from Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday. A video of the incident, which took place as the president greeted embassy staff members and their families before he boarded Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport, shows Biden leaning into a young girl and placing his mouth on her shoulder as he nibbled lightly. The little girl – who appeared frightened during the experience – later turned her head when Biden, who will turn 81 this November, tried to give her a peck on the head. Footage from the incident quickly made rounds on social media, where several users blasted the president for his peculiar conduct.

Read more