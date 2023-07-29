Biden Mocks Impeachment Threat: ‘I Love That One’

President Joe Biden mocked the prospect of an impeachment inquiry during remarks on the economy in Maine on Friday.

BIDEN: "Maybe they'll decide to impeach me because [inflation] is coming down. I don't know. I love that one, uh, anyway, that's another story…" pic.twitter.com/5Ppn25S6Dg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

“Earlier this week, the Washington Post suggested Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down,” Biden said. “I don’t know. I love that one.”

Biden was referring to an article titled “As inflation falls, GOP may have to rethink attacks on Biden economy.” He was also referring to the idea — first suggested at Breitbart News in January, then again in March, June, and July — that sufficient evidence exists to support an impeachment inquiry into Biden for bribery, given his lucrative foreign business deals in recent years.

Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, developed business interests in Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, and Romania, during a time when he was struggling with drug addiction, and when he had no business skills or expertise to offer, other than access to his father. Joe Biden told Americans repeatedly during the 2020 campaign that he never discussed his family’s business interests with them, and that no one in his family had earned money from China, but recent revelations suggest that both of those statements were lies.

READ MORE