Biden mocked for calling Trump the ‘sitting president’ in embarrassing gaffe: ‘Mash-potato-brain’

Apparently Joe Biden thinks Trump is the "sitting President"



— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 28, 2024

President Biden is being ridiculed for his latest blunder, appearing to call his predecessor, Donald Trump, the “sitting president.”

The gaffe-prone commander-in-chief’s blunder came during a speech in South Carolina on Saturday as he repeatedly called Trump a “loser.”

“You’re the reason I am president,” Biden, 81, told the crowd of Democratic leaders as he touted his record of “promises made and promises kept.”

“You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser,” he said of his likely key challenger in the 2024 election.

But online commentators soon said Biden was the real loser as he slipped up while discussing how “American consumers are facing real confidence in the economy we’re building.

