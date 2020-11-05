The New York Post:

Let’s be real. Goliath was never going to let David breeze through the rematch.

The provinces, for whom President Trump is an instrument, not an end in himself, were never going to have an easy time winning the 2020 election against the amassed might of the Democratic Party, the “Fake News” media and allied pollsters, Big Tech, woke billionaires and the celebrity class, who united to stamp out the barbarian orange emperor.

The “chumps” and “ugly folk,” as Joe Biden calls them, came out in their glorious millions from the American heartland on Election Day and now we will see if people power prevails, if the nationalist populist movement enabled by Donald Trump, but not defined by him, lives to fight another day against the corrupt globalists represented by the sad husk of Biden.

It boils down to Trump’s belief that the Democrats perpetrated widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere to steal the election.

While even those in his own party are urging him to lose gracefully, the president has every right to ensure electoral laws are enforced to prevent fraud.

In fact, he owes it to the 68 million deplorables who voted for him.

To that end, Trump has turned to an old ally, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to lead a heroic legal challenge.

In a press conference in Philadelphia Wednesday, Giuliani laid out one clear anomaly in which, contrary to Pennsylvania law, Republican election observers were denied the right to oversee the counting of 120,000 ballots by being forced to stand 20 to 30 feet away from where they were being counted.

“They were never able to see the ballot itself, never able to see if it was properly postmarked, properly addressed, properly signed on the outside . . . this went on for 20 hours. While all of you thought there was some kind of legitimate count going on here in Philadelphia, it was totally illegitimate.”

