President Biden looked crestfallen early Wednesday when he stepped back on US soil amid a devastating election night for his party. The 78-year-old commander-in-chief cast his eyes to the ground, his face etched with concern soon after stepping off Air Force One as the Democrats faced a series of crushing losses in expected strongholds. Biden, whose public schedule is empty Wednesday, had already been in crisis last week when he jetted off for his five-day jaunt in Europe, with his poll numbers flagging and ongoing struggles to pass his $3 trillion plan for new government spending. Before departing Europe for the trip back home Tuesday, the president conceded, “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.”

