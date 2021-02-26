Former President Donald Trump’s goal of exiting endless wars may have left the White House with him, as President Joe Biden appears to be keeping American soldiers in Afghanistan past the May 1, 2021, deadline.

During the presidential campaign, Biden espoused the idea of ending endless wars overseas upon the 20th year of American forces remaining in Iraq and Syria. But early signals suggest a return to the Bush and Obama era of forever wars.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) said he favors seeking an extension of the May 1 deadline for withdrawing troops that Trump and the Taliban negotiated last year, allowing time for diplomats to negotiate an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“To pull out within several months now is a very challenging and destabilizing effort,” Jack said in a video conference organized by George Washington University.

“I would expect some extension,” Reed said, even if that ultimately meant more time for the United States to withdraw the 2,500 troops in the country now.

Reed also underscored Afghanistan is a national security priority due to its tendency to be a safe haven for such groups as Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

“We’ve got to be able to assure the world and the American public that Afghanistan will not be a source of planning, plotting to project terrorist attacks around the globe,” he added, “that’s the minimum. I’m not sure we can do that without some presence there.”

Top lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they expect at least some of the 2,500 American forces stationed in Afghanistan to remain past the May 1, 2021 date set out in an agreement Trump struck with the Taliban last year.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has become one of Mr. Trump’s harshest critics, has stressed the Republican Party must not embrace the former president’s rhetoric.

Read more at Breitbart