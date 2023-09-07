Biden Launches Nationwide Workforce Initiative — for Illegal Aliens

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a nationwide workforce initiative that seeks to funnel millions of border crossers and illegal aliens into United States jobs — even as the labor force participation rate for Americans continues to decline.

On Wednesday, Biden’s DHS announced “a first-of-its-kind national campaign” to make millions of border crossers and illegal aliens, who have been released into the U.S. interior, aware that they are eligible for work permits to take American jobs.

DHS officials wrote in a press release:

Hundreds of thousands of email and text notifications have been sent by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, with additional notifications in Ukrainian and Russian planned in the coming days. [Emphasis added]



These notifications are the start of a government-wide effort to integrate newly arrived noncitizens into the American workforce … USCIS will also begin distributing flyers to local NGOs, stakeholders, and migrants to explain the [Employment Authorization Document] process and provide them with a QR code for instant access to the application. [Emphasis added]

Specifically, DHS officials said they are mostly connecting with border crossers and illegal aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Ukraine who have been released into the U.S. interior to “remind them of their eligibility to apply for a work permit.”

Regardless of obtaining work permits, Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) Director of Research Steven Camarota told the Washington Times that millions of illegal aliens are holding American jobs.

READ MORE