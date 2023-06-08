President Joe Biden shrugged off a question about allegations of his family’s corruption on Thursday, saying: ‘Where’s the money?’

The moment came at the end of a joint White House press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reporters shouted questions as the two prepared to leave the stage after spending 40 minutes responding to four pre-selected journalists.

As the hubbub died away, Biden was asked about Republican claims that a secret F.B.I. document contains evidence that Biden was caught up in a $5 million bribery scheme when he was vice president.

‘Where’s the money?’ he said.

‘I’m joking. It’s a load of malarkey.’

