Biden LAUGHS at question over whether he will hand over his bank records and then moves on as he continues to dodge GOP probe into son Hunter’s business deals

President Joe Biden laughed off a question Thursday about whether he would share his bank records with Congressional Republicans who are probing his son Hunter’s business deals and threatening with opening an impeachment inquiry. Biden made a surprise visit to FEMA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. amid the agency’s Hurricane Idalia response and in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. There the 80-year-old president answered several questions from reporters after bringing pizzas and addressing FEMA’s workforce. After answering questions about overdose awareness day, a potential government shutdown and if he’d spoken to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who suffered from another health scare earlier this week, he laughed when asked if he’d hand over his bank records to the House GOP.

READ MORE