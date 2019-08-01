WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

2020 presidential front-runner Joe Biden faced a fierce backlash on social media for calling Sen. Kamala Harris “kid” during the introductions for Wednesday night’s presidential debate.

Biden, 76, leading in the polls, was the first candidate brought on the stage Wednesday night. Harris, 54, was the second candidate introduced. They shook hands, exchanged a few words, and Biden could be heard on a hot mic urging her: “Go easy on me, kid.”

A number of social media users were critical of Biden referring to a sitting senator of color as if she were a child.