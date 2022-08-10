Donald Trump derided claims by the White House that it had no advance knowledge of the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, asserting that “Biden knew” about the “coordinated attack.”

Trump’s Florida home was ransacked by 30 federal agents, who searched the entire property, including Melania Trump’s wardrobes, in what critics have labeled a disgraceful abuse of power.

The White House initially responded to the raid by claiming they had no advance knowledge, an assertion that was ridiculed by some.

Trump himself has remained on the offensive and is now accusing the Biden administration of conspiring with the feds to plan the raid.

“A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site.

“It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s.”

READ MORE