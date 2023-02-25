NY Post

President Biden’s latest nominee for the federal appeals court that oversees New York and Connecticut has suggested criminalizing speech against “oppressed groups” and led trainings that taught law school graduates about how “microaggressions” can “kill you.” Maria Araujo Kahn, 58, an associate justice on Connecticut’s Supreme Court since 2017, could be confirmed by the Senate as soon as next week to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which takes cases from two-thirds of the tri-state area as well as Vermont. In a 2020 opinion first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Kahn joined with her Connecticut colleagues in upholding the breach of peace conviction of a white man who used a racial slur toward a black parking attendant who gave him a ticket.

Read More