President Biden issued the first veto of his presidency on Monday, blocking a resolution passed by Congress that would have prohibited retirement-plan fiduciaries from considering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in making their investment decisions.

I just vetoed my first bill.



This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like.



Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not. pic.twitter.com/PxuoJBdEee — President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2023

“I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk retirement savings of individuals across the country,” Biden said in a video published on Twitter. “They couldn’t take into consideration investments that would be impacted by climate impacted by overpaying executives.”

In early March, both chambers voted to pass a resolution blocking a Labor Department rule that makes it easier for investors to take into account climate change and other social factors, rather than focusing solely on returns for retirees. Two Senate Democrats, including Jon Tester and Joe Manchin, voted alongside Republicans to advance the measure on March 1.

Following the veto, Manchin blasted Biden in a comment to CNN: “This Administration continues to prioritize their radical policy agenda over the economic, energy and national security needs of our country, and it is absolutely infuriating.”

Republicans characterized the rule as a “woke” innovation of the Biden administration that will financially harm Americans. Some ESG proposals restrict holding equity in certain lucrative industries, such as energy, and could therefore cause diminished portfolio performance.

