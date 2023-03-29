President Joe Biden was slammed Tuesday for joking about the Nashville school shooting that left six dead on Monday.

Biden asked about Christians being targeted and slaughtered by the mentally-ill trans community.



Biden makes a despicable partisan joke and cracks up laughing: “I’m just joking.”



When asked on the White House South Lawn whether he believed Christians had specifically been targeted by the shooter – 28-year-old transgender Audrey Hale – 80 year-old Biden said, ‘I have no idea.’

When one reporter told Biden that Senator Josh Hawley believes the shooting was a hate crime against Christians, a grinning Biden said, ‘Well, I probably don’t then.’

‘No, I’m joking. I have no idea,’ he added.

Biden was also criticized Monday for cracking a joke about ice cream before addressing the shooting that had horrified the nation hours earlier.

‘My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream – chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,’ he said from the East Room of the White House in his first public appearance following the shooting.

‘By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not,’ he added.

The president later called the shooting ‘sick’ and ‘heartbreaking,’ as he demanded that Congress take action to ‘stop the gun violence.’

