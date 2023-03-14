President Biden met the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom on Monday to map out some details of a new nuclear submarine pact: part of a defense partnership aimed at countering China’s growing military power.

The partnership is known as AUKUS, an acronym representing the three nations involved in the deal, and the details were unveiled by Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“As we stand at the inflection point in history where the hard work of enhancing deterrence and promoting stability is going to affect the prospects of peace for decades to come, the United States can ask for no better partners in the Indo-Pacific, where so much of our shared future will be written,” Biden said standing between Albanese and Sunak outside at the Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego.

