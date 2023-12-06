Biden is risking Israel’s security, future to boost his, Kamala Harris’ 2024 re-election hopes

The White House is so serious about pushing Israel to make nice with Gaza’s civilians that it sent, drumroll please, Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver the message.

Cue the laugh track.

On second thought, cue honest outrage because panic over President Biden’s faltering re-election campaign is driving a wedge between America and Israel — just when Israel’s enemies are already emboldened.

The odds that Israel’s security could be sacrificed to help boost Biden’s bid for a second term have been growing ever since polls started showing that many young leftist Americans have no love for the Jewish state.

The polls inadvertently tell an ugly truth — the antisemites chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on college campuses are mostly Democrats. And now they have Biden’s full attention because he’s desperate.

READ MORE