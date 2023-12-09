Biden is mocked after botching announcement for ‘over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars’ investment in major rail projects across the country

Joe Biden botched his big announcement about rail investment on Friday, declaring that the federal government would spend ‘over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars’.The president was in Las Vegas, unveiling $8.2 billion in new federal funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country. Among them is a new line from the Nevada city to Los Angeles, which when completed – potentially as soon as 2028 – can carry over 11 million passengers a year, powered entirely by renewable energy.Biden mocked his predecessor for repeatedly promising Infrastructure Week, but failing to deliver.’Trump just talks the talk. We walk the walk,’ said Biden, speaking at a hall for unionized carpenters.’He likes to say America is a failing nation. Frankly, he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. I see shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky. People hard at work rebuilding America together.’

