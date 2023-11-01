Biden is heckled by rabbi at Minneapolis fundraiser who demands ‘ceasefire now!’- then takes credit for tempering Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for a ‘pause’

Biden then took credit for tempering Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu. ‘I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to [Egyptian President] Sisi to convince him to open the door.

As the protester was removed, she identified herself to DailyMail.com. She chanted ‘ceasefire now.’

Rosenberg interjected when Biden called for a pause. ‘What pause?’ she asked.

‘A pause means give time to get prisoners out,’ Biden said.

The audience cheered Biden’s answer and booed the protester. ‘I understand the emotion,’ Biden told his supporters.

