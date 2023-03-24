Two former White House officials said President Biden is frustrated with Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance — even if he remains committed to keeping her as his running mate in the 2024 election, a new report reveals.

The 80-year-old Biden, who has gone out of his way to praise Harris in recent public remarks, reportedly has griped about his No. 2’s reluctance to take on risky assignments.

“A point of tension in their relationship is that I don’t think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate” due to a “fear of messing up,” one former White House official told Reuters.

Another former White House official told the wire service that Biden, already the oldest-ever president, intends to seek a second term in part because he’s concerned that Harris may not be able to beat former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination.

“If he did not think she was capable, he would not have picked her. But it is a question of consistently rising to the occasion,” that former official said.

