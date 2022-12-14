More has come to light regarding the past of the drag queen whom President Joe Biden invited to the White House for the “Respect for Marriage Act” signing this week, including a past tweet in which he said, “kids are out to sing and suck D!”

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, drag queen activist Marti Cummings celebrated being invited to the White House on Twitter and Instagram.

“To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel,” Cummings tweeted while sharing a screenshot of the White House invite.

Since Cummings keeps his Twitter account private, his past statements had to be screenshotted by several users, one of which raised more than a few eyebrows.

“The kids are out to sing and suck D!” Cummings said in one tweet.

Another Instagram post featured Cummings posing with a child alongside several scantily-clad drag queens that featured the following caption: “he was so excited & said he wants to perform with us next year.”

Others pointed out several borderline pornographic videos that featured Cummings, one of which featured him talking about gay sex with as many as 52 men in a year (one per week).

On his website, Marti Gould Cummings bills himself as a “drag artist, television personality, and political figure.”

“Throughout their nearly decade long drag career Marti has been a regular fixture in the nightlife world performing up to 6 regular shows a week,” his website states. “They have sold out concerts at 54 Below, Lincoln Centers Big Apple Circus, Dixon Place and regularly tour the world with Atlantis Cruises.”

