New York Post:

The Democratic political field is awash with designing women.

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia State House leader, is aggressively marketing herself as a potential vice president for Joe Biden — increasingly irritating those in the former veep’s orbit, an insider said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one Biden’s 2020 presidential-race rivals, is rarely mentioned as a possible running mate. She has her sights set on something else — secretary of defense, say those familiar with her plans.

Female former candidates have also been auditioning for the VP job — albeit more subtly than Abrams. On April 20, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in for a chummy appearance on Biden’s podcast “Here’s the Deal,” while just days later, California Sen. Kamala Harris joined forces with top Biden surrogate Symone Sanders for a “town hall addressing the impact of the coronavirus.”

