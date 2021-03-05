Breitbart:

President Joe Biden joked that Indian-American people were taking over the United States during a call with a NASA team on Thursday.

Biden spoke about Indian-Americans as he talked with Dr. Swati Mohan, an Indian-American scientist who played a role in helping land a rover on Mars last week.

“It’s amazing. Indian of decent Americans are taking over the country,” Biden said. “You, my vice president, my speechwriter Vinay.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’s mother immigrated to the United States from India. Biden’s speechwriter Vinay Reddy is also an Indian-American from Ohio.

Biden has a history of awkward statements on the growing population of Indian-Americans.

In 2006, Biden spoke about the rise of Indian immigrants in his state of Delaware.

“In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India,” he said. “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

During his call with the NASA team at the White House, Biden appeared to lose track of his instructions during the video call.

“Am I supposed to speak now?” he asked, looking confused to a member of his staff during the call.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory director Michael Watkins continued speaking as Biden looked around.

“Now am I supposed to speak? Or is Swati supposed to say something? I was told I was supposed to speak with Swati,” he said.

