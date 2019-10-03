THE WASHINGTON POST:

Former vice president Joe Biden struck a defiant tone during a campaign speech Wednesday night where he ripped President Trump’s efforts to smear him and assured supporters that Trump won’t destroy him or his candidacy.

The top-polling 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has become inextricably intertwined with the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s behavior, which centers on Trump asking a foreign leader for dirt on Biden’s son.

Biden, who spent four decades in the Senate, has in the past sought to separate Trump and his base from the Republican Party that contains his friends and peers, including many he served with as a senator. But in his remarks here, Biden slammed the GOP and “hatchet men” who he said echo Trump’s words.

“He is repeatedly smearing me and my family. His party fans out to carry the smear,” Biden said.

“Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me — I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get.”