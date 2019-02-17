GRABIEN:

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a European audience Saturday that America under the current administration is “an embarrassment.”

President Obama’s vice president focused his criticism on the United State’s family detention policy, global warming policy, and the Trump Administration’s stricter limits on political refugees.

The comments came at the Munich Security Conference, where the former vice president strove to draw a contrast between his strong affinity for the NATO alliance and President Trump’s more imposing approach on the decades old multinational defense pact.

While Biden never mentioned President Trump by name, he made several clear references to the current commander in chief.

Here’s an excerpt from his remarks:

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right. The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”