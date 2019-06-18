FOX NEWS:

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended bipartisanship with Republican lawmakers, saying if a Democratic president can’t find compromise might as well “go home” and start a “real physical revolution.”

Speaking at the Poor People’s Campaign summit on Monday, the Democratic frontrunner was asked by MSNBC host Joy Reid about how he would handle a GOP-controlled Senate headed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to halt progressive legislation.

“Joy, I know you’re one of the ones that thinks it’s naive to think we have to work together,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is if we can’t get a consensus, nothing happens except the abuse of power by the executive.”

The former Delaware senator expressed how it sometimes takes a “brass knuckle fight” and reflected how he successfully campaigned during the 2018 midterms to help flip the House in favor of Democrats.