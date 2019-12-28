BREITBART

During an interview with the Des Moines Register on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if he was subpoenaed to testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial, he would not comply, and that if he testified it would create a “diversion” that would allow President Trump to “get away.” Biden explained that he wouldn’t testify “because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him. The issue is not what I did. Not a single person, not one single person, even that thug Giuliani and his compatriots have said I did anything other than my job. … This is all about a diversion.”

