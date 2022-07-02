PJ Media

A recently rediscovered video shows Joe Biden as a 2020 presidential candidate inexplicably declaring, “I don’t count drunk driving as a felony,” to the astonishment of his stunned interviewers. To put his statement in context, Biden’s baffling declaration of the insignificance of DUI for illegal immigrants came during a VICE news town hall on minority issues. He was asked about his stance on illegal immigration and deportation of immigrants who have been convicted or charged with felony law-breaking while in the United States. The Democratic candidate promised listeners that if he was elected to the White House in 2020, he would waste no time issuing an executive order (EO) that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents from deporting any illegal immigrant who had not committed a felony. In essence, Biden said he would decide the seriousness of a crime, not law enforcement. Sadly, and true to his word, on January 20, 2020, newly-elected President Joe Biden signed numerous EOs reversing four years of his predecessor Donald Trump’s EOs curbing illegal immigration and requiring ICE not to enforce our country’s existing immigration laws. One early Biden EO in particular not only reversed the Trump-era gains of E.O. 13768 but further loosened American immigration policies by allowing the ICE Director to determine who must leave the country. This loosening took immigration enforcement from having the goal under Trump of “enhancing public safety” by protecting American citizens to one of protecting illegal immigrants from “financial hardship and risk [of] falling into poverty” and “the trauma of separation.”

Read more