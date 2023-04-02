Fox News

US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ new policy says immigrants can select a gender marker that does not match supporting documentation

The Biden administration will now allow immigrants applying for benefits through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to mark their preferred gender identity without needing their other documentation to match. In a press release Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said effective immediately, the agency was updating its policy to accept “the self-identified gender marker for individuals requesting immigration benefits.” “The gender marker they select does not need to match the gender marker indicated on their supporting documentation,” the release said. “The update also clarifies that people requesting benefits do not need to submit proof of their gender identity when submitting a request to change their gender marker, except for those submitting Form N-565, Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document.” Currently, the only gender markers available are “Male” or “Female,” but DHS said it is working on options to include an additional gender marker (“X”) for another or unspecified gender identity. b”In April 2021, DHS published a Request for Public Input seeking the public’s feedback on barriers to USCIS benefits and services. Responses to this request indicated that the evidentiary requirements associated with gender marker changes created barriers for individuals requesting immigration benefits,” the press release said.

