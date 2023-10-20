Biden Hoaxes the World! Uses Dead Jews to Pitch More Ukraine Funding

Joe Biden gave a rare Oval Office address Thursday night that began with a clear condemnation of Hamas terror, but quickly shifted focus to cynical politicking and narrative setting, even while Americans are still being held hostage.

Here are a few essential takeaways:

The Address Was About Ukraine, Not Israel

I spent over a year trying to get inside Joe Biden’s brain while researching for my New York Times bestselling book, Breaking Biden, and in that time, I learned a few of his moves. One of them is that he tries to shift the political focus to something more favorable for him when his back is against the wall.

That’s what he tried to do tonight.

The dominant news cycle right now – radical Islamic terror directed at Israel – is a terrible one for Joe. As I noted in an article earlier this week, Joe Biden has harmed Israel in numerous ways over his presidency and vice presidency while simultaneously enabling terrorists and their funders. He is also clearly perceived as a weak target by our adversaries around the world; so, the longer the media is focused on Israel, Jews, Hamas rockets, decapitated babies, and American hostages, the worse Joe is going to look. His political instincts told him to try to switch gears.

He did that in his speech tonight. It was not only clumsy, it was offensive.

Actually, it was an attempted hoodwinking. The world thought the speech would be about Israel. And he did talk about Israel. But the speech was really about Ukraine.

He tried to connected Israel and Ukraine in order to suggest to Americans that if you support Israel’s war for its own survival, you must also support limitless taxpayer resources being sent to Ukraine – after those funds make a pit stop in the bank accounts of U.S. defense contractors, of course.

He ended up saying nothing newsworthy about Israel or Hamas, yet he revived the Ukraine funding discussion.

Yes, duplicitous Joe used dead Jews as an excuse to give a speech about Ukraine funding — from the Oval Office, no less.

Earth To Joe: Ukraine And Israel Are Not the Same

My colleague Joel Pollak beat me to the punch on this one:

Israel is not Ukraine. Israel is a much closer ally. It is a democracy, and has been for far longer than Ukraine. Its intelligence assists U.S. counter-terror operations; its technology, like the Iron Dome, keeps American troops safe.



Israel has taken bullets — or, rather, Scud missiles — for the U.S., allowing Iraq to attack it during the Gulf War without retaliating, because the U.S. needed to keep Arab allies in its wartime coalition. And millions of Americans — Christian and Jewish — love Israel, visiting in the millions.

The last point is crucial. Israel has been exemplary stewards of the Holy Land, a place where Jews and Christians alike make pilgrimages by the millions. This is fortunate for America, itself a Judeo-Christian nation. If Israel is wiped off the map—the stated objective of those who are at war against it right now—then the Holy Land will be in jeopardy.

I would also add that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, and Israel is not. That counts!

