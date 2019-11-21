WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Former Vice President Joe Biden went after his 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg for lacking experience on the national political stage.

Buttigieg, who is rising in the polls, has been mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for two terms.

Making a case for why he should be the nominee, Biden made the dig during the Democratic debate Wednesday.

“We have to unify this country. I have done it. I have done it repeatedly. And lastly, to be commander in chief, there’s no time for on-the-job training. I’ve spent more time in the situation room, more time abroad, more time than anybody up here. I know every major world leader. They know me, and they know when I speak, if I’m the president of the United States, who we’re for, who we’re against, and what we’ll do, and we’ll keep our word,”



