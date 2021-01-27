New York Daily News:

Former President Donald Trump no longer has his finger on the button.

Joe Biden, who took office Wednesday, reportedly got rid of the button Trump used to order a red-alert Diet Coke in the Oval Office.

Times Radio’s Tom Newton Dunn tweeted that when he interviewed Trump in 2019, he noticed a red button on the 45th president’s desk.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

“Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter,” he recalled, noting that photos of Biden sitting behind the resolute desk show no such button.

“It’s gone now,” he said.

The Associated Press reported in 2017 the red button on the president’s desk ordered caffeine rather than missile strikes.

Trump reportedly consumed a dozen Diet Cokes per day while in office. It’s unclear if President Biden will have a caffeinated beverage of choice on the ready when he’s on the job, though he’s known to drink coffee. Like his predecessor, the 46th president doesn’t consume alcohol.

