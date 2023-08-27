Biden has IGNORED us: Gold Star families of 13 Americans killed in Kabul suicide blast demand President meet them and admit ‘flaws’ in catastrophic withdrawal

Two years ago, a suicide blast ripped through the streets outside Kabul’s international airport and killed 13 American service members. The attack marked a catastrophic end to 20 years of the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan and became one of the darkest days of President Joe Biden’s administration. No Americans had been killed in 18 months before the fateful events of August 26, 2021.

Now 13 families would welcome their sons and daughters home in flag-draped coffins. Speaking two years on, loved ones of the fallen service members have said their deaths were needless and have accused Biden of ignoring multiple requests to meet them. They also demand the president come forward and finally admit flaws in the bungled withdrawal that tore their lives apart. Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee who died in the bombing, told DailyMail.com that the past two years have been ‘very painful.’ ‘One of the hardest parts has really been being ignored largely by the administration and official elected officials,’ she explained. She says she is working to get a ‘glimpse of hope’ to actually ‘have some truth about the circumstances of their deaths.’

