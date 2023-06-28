Business Insider

Q: "To what extent has Vladimir Putin been weakened by recent events?"



President Biden: "It's hard to tell but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world." pic.twitter.com/PZhYhdGDij — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2023

President Joe Biden has mistakenly said “Iraq” when meant “Ukraine” twice in the last day.

On Tuesday night, he referred to the “onslaught on Iraq” at a fundraiser in Maryland.

On Wednesday morning, he said Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq.”

On two separate occasions in the last 24 hours, President Joe Biden has mistakenly referred to Ukraine as “Iraq.”

On Wednesday morning, as Biden spoke with a group of reporters outside the White House before departing for Chicago, a reporter asked the president if he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been weakened by recent events in Russia, including an abortion rebellion by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “It’s hard to tell,” Biden replied. “But he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”

