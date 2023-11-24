Biden: Hamas Release of Hostages ‘Only a Start,’ Conditional Aid to Israel ‘Worthwhile Thought’

President Joe Biden Friday made his first public comments on the hostages released by Hamas after its Tuesday negotiated four-day ceasefire with Israel.

The president commented from Nantucket where he is vacationing for Thanksgiving.

“From the moment Hamas kidnapped these people, I, along with my team, have worked around the clock to secure their release,” said Biden.

The Israeli government approved a deal Tuesday night that will see the Palestinian Hamas terror group release at up to 80 female, child, and elderly hostages over four days, in return for a pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Israel will continue its fight against Hamas once the four-day period ends.

