President Biden stumbled repeatedly Tuesday during remarks on US aid to Ukraine — saying the United States “made sure Russia had Javelins” and noting the successful “Hungarian” resistance to Russia’s invasion. Biden made the glaring gaffes at an Alabama facility that makes the anti-tank missiles. The context of Biden’s remarks made clear he knew the US was actually arming Ukraine’s government with the sophisticated weapon, and he correctly identified the recipient nation at some points in his remarks. “Before Russia attacked, we made sure Russia had Javelins and other weapons to strengthen their defenses so Ukraine was ready for whatever happened,” Biden said midway through his 16-minute speech at the plant. Later, Biden said, “Just a few days ago, the Wall Street Journal quoted a young Hungarian fighter saying, ‘Without the Javelins, it would have been very hard to stop the enemy pushing ahead.’” The Journal’s report actually quoted a private first class named Oleksandr in Ukraine’s 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade. The article does not identify him as Hungarian. The president, who turns 80 this year, ironically began his remarks joking about his propensity to misspeak.

