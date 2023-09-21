Biden Grants Quasi-Amnesty to 470,000 More Venezuelan Migrants

President Joe Biden’s border chief is providing quasi-amnesty and work permits to 470,000 more Venezuelan illegal migrants who are now crowding New York and other cities.

Biden’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expansion will add one worker for every nine Americans who will begin to seek jobs this year.

In combination with Biden’s massive inflow of legal and illegal migrants, the temporary amnesty will further force down wages for most Americans — after three years of shrinking wages.

The amnesty will spike housing costs for American families, and displace more Americans from construction, trucking, and restaurant careers.

The expansion will also further reduce marketplace pressure on U.S. employers to buy productivity-boosting machinery or to hire the millions of Americans who have been sidelined amid massive immigration levels since 1990.

The offer of legal protections will also encourage more Venezuelans and other foreigners to migrate into U.S. workplaces, especially because Biden has shown little interest in helping Venezuelans overthrow their dictatorship.

