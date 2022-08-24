The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce an additional $3 billion in direct military aid for Ukraine.

The gift comes even as Americans continue to suffer from the domestic challenges of food shortages, inflation, gas prices, and a porous southern border flooding the country with almost five million illegal immigrants.

The cash splash funded by U.S. taxpayers comes on Ukraine Independence Day and represents the biggest one-time package to date in the six-month-old war, far exceeding the $1 billion delivery earlier this month.

The Associated Press reports contracts for as many as three types of drones and other weapons, ammunition and equipment will benefit from the funding, even though it may be a year at least until they see the battlefield.

Officials told AP the aid will include money for the small, hand-launched Puma drones, the longer-endurance Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which are launched by catapult, and, for the first time, the British Vampire drone system, which can be launched off ships.

Several officials spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid before its public release.

