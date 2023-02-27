Joe Biden became a bit aggressive towards an ABC News anchor during a Friday interview when he was asked about the classified documents discovered in his possession and the United State’s incessant funding of the war in Ukraine, brushing off questions and shifting the blame to the former President Donald Trump and the “MAGA crowd.”

During an appearance on “World News Tonight” with David Muir, the journalist brought up Biden’s hypocrisy in calling Trump “irresponsible” for his classified document controversy at Mar-a-Lago before he found himself at the center of a similar scandal.

At the time, Biden expressed concern that the material in Trump’s possession may have revealed important “sources and methods,” reported Fox News.

“Can you assure the American people that none of the documents discovered in your garage or your old office compromised sources or methods or US intelligence?” Muir asked the current president.

“I’ve been advised by the counsel – let the Justice Department make that decision to not try to alter the case in any way,” Biden replied. “There have been very few documents that have been confiscated, found in my possession… meaning in my home, all the stuff that was moved out of my Senate office over the years, I’m told are a couple of things that were from 1973 or 74, documents were marked classified.”

“I don’t know of anything, maybe, I don’t know if anything that is marked like it was top secret, highly classified, et cetera,” he continued. “But I am told not to comment on that because I don’t even know what they confiscated.”

READ MORE