Biden Gets Testy, Rambles About a Dog in a Lake After Reporter Asks Why Majority of Americans Say the Economy Sucks (VIDEO)

Biden getting pissy with the liberal media even after a softball from Darlene Superville — an AP reporter who pens one love letter after another for this WH — is just too much. pic.twitter.com/kgvLFfo8cQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 6, 2023

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the disastrous September jobs report.The Biden Regime is once again using voodoo math to make it appear the September jobs report was a total blowout and ‘better than expected.’“The U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected 170,000 jobs. To be sure, wages rose less than expected last month.” CNBC reported.According to Zero Hedge’s analysis of the September jobs report, 885,000 full-Time jobs were lost, 1 Million+ part-time jobs were added, and record number of people have multiple jobs.A real deep dive into the numbers reveals a different story. The jobs added are mostly seasonal (teachers) and part-time work.Biden took a few questions after his remarks.A reporter for the Associated Press asked Biden why most Americans don’t feel positive about the economy.

