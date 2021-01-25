The Federalist:

Score one for big Pharma

President Joe Biden froze a December rule signed by President Donald Trump aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for insulin and epinephrine.

On Thursday, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the new rule would be put on hold, along with several other Trump-era orders pending a 60-day review. Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain directed federal agencies on Wednesday to pause orders that had been signed and published by the previous administration but not yet effective.

This freeze is part of the Biden administration’s large-scale effort announced this week that will scrutinize the Trump administration’s health policies,” reported Bloomberg Law.

In December, Trump ordered community health centers deliver savings and discounts to low-income patients to purchase insulin and epinephrine in a bid to make high drug costs more affordable. The rule’s implementation will now be delayed until March 22 pending its approval by the new administration.

