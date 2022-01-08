BREITBART:

President Joe Biden has released a record number of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior via a little-known federal program used as part of a larger “Catch and Release” policy.

As of late December 2021, Biden has placed about 150,755 border crossers into the government’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, wherein border crossers are apprehended and quickly released into the U.S. interior with minimal tracking.

In a number of cases, border crossers who have been placed in the ATD program have gone on to later commit crimes.

An illegal alien, in March 2021, was arrested for allegedly murdering his newborn son. Three years prior, the illegal alien was apprehended at the southern border and released into the U.S. through the ATD program.

