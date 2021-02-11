The Independent:

President Joe Biden formally issued a proclamation on Thursday to terminate a national emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border issued by former President Donald Trump as part of an effort to fund his long-promised border wall.

The former president declared a national emergency along the southern border in 2019, invoking emergency powers that allowed him to use more money than Congress had approved in its spending deal for construction projects along the southern border.

By formally terminating the declaration, Mr Biden was effectively taking one step further towards reversing his predecessor’s hardline immigration agenda, after having previously signed multiple executive orders aimed at reforming the immigration system.

The White House formally notified Congress of the proclamation this week, noting the president issued the directive in January upon taking office.

“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” the proclamation, signed on Mr Biden’s first day in office, reads, adding: “It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

The proclamation calls for a pause in construction and funding of the border wall, and directs the secretaries of defence and homeland security to assess the legality of the funding and contracting methods.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said separately on Thursday many migrants believe the “doors are open” to the United States following the recent election of Mr Biden, while warning that wasn’t true and urging migrants not to believe traffickers who tell them they can get legal status immediately.

