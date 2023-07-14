President Joe Biden will forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 Americans – two weeks after the Supreme Court struck down his $430 billion relief plan.

Borrowers who have been making payments for between 20 and 25 years will have their debts wiped due to fixes in the system that calculates repayment plans.

‘For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,’ said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

‘Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs and announcing $39 billion in debt relief for another 804,000 borrowers.

The Supreme Court justices ruled in a 6-3 decision that the Education Secretary had no authority to wipe the debts of 20 million borrowers.

